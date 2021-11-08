Margo Montgomery Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life isn't a dress rehearsal. Life is the show.

No matter what we want in life, whether it’s love, success, passion, fulfillment, we already have what we need to achieve it. Sometimes, we just need support to quiet our critical inner voice and tap into our potential.

Margo Montgomery is a life coach who guides people to become the best version of who they can be by growing their capacity for joy.

“I help my clients see the limiting beliefs that hold them back from their potential: the life they want, the relationships they are searching for and the dreams they hope to fulfill,” says Margo. “I support people to not just survive but thrive.”

Margo helps her clients understand the limiting beliefs that block us from our true nature, which is love. According to Margo, expanding our capacity for joy is determined by our ability to give and receive love.

“When I talk about love, I'm talking about all the forms of love: generosity, wisdom, kindness, compassion and gratitude, forgiveness and healthy boundaries,” says Margo. “Too often we get caught up in our personas and we lose ourselves. I try to take people back to their true essence, with no judgments, criticisms or beliefs about the future.”

Margo worked in the corporate world in human resources for many years when a messy divorce led her to question who she was down deep.

“I was always trying to make everybody else happy and lost myself,” says Margo. “Now joy is integrated into my being. I am so proud that I have found my purpose in life and I'm living it.

