Hygiene Products Arrive in the Thousands for SNA Charity in Winnipeg from Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, November 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ packed thousands of hygiene products into 164 boxes which they personally delivered to the doorsteps of Spence Neighbourhood Association (SNA) in Winnipeg, Manitoba on October 21, 2021.This was part of the Worldwide Aid To Humanity of the INC for the month of October coinciding with the birthday of the Church’s Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo Olivia Michalcuzuk, Director of Grants and Expenses for Spence Neighbourhood Association, noted how the supplies donated by the INC would help many people to prepare for the coming winter.“Together with Spence Neighbourhood Association and your organization (Iglesia Ni Cristo) we were able to get some of those must-use supplies very quickly and before winter which is one of the times [that they are needed] the most,” she said.Spence Neighbourhood Association is a non-profit organization located in the West-End Community where they serve the most vulnerable residents within the area.The boxes donated by the INC were filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, and other hygiene products along with 100 packs of bottled water. SNA happily received the large donation which they will be distributing among the residents who heavily depend on their organization.Chantel Scott, the Donations Coordinator for the association, said it had been difficult for them to raise enough funds to keep up with the demand for hygiene products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.She noted how they “have been filled with so much joy that this process was made so easy” referring to the INC’s latest Aid To Humanity with their organization as one of the recipients.“You came with everything that we have asked for and more,” she said noting that their residents “have been needing a lot of basic needs.”“A great thanks because it’s just been a surprise and it’s just amazing and really good work and really good commitment that you guys do, and it was extremely organized like wow,” Scott said.Canadian Member of Parliament, Kevin Lamoureux and his daughter, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Manitoba, Cindy Lamoureux were also present when the INC turned over the donations at the Spence Neighbourhood Association. For several years, they have attended several INC Aid To Humanity events. They also noted how such INC events were being done not only in Winnipeg but also around the world.“Whether that means food or clothing or hygiene products, (the) Church Of Christ has really stepped in to ensure everyone who needs these items can in fact reach them and have them in their possession,” said MLA Cindy Lamoureux. She also thanked the Executive Minister for encouraging and enabling the Church not only in Winnipeg but around the world to take part in community events such as this.“One of the things I have known for many years now is the Church Of Christ has a very generous collective heart where they come and meet the needs of people no matter where they are in the world,” said Kevin Lamoureux who is a member of the Parliament for Winnipeg North.He and his daughter Cindy also greeted INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on his birthday on October 31.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo . Since then, the Church has spread to 159 countries and territories around the world, with its members coming from 148 ethnic backgrounds. The rapid growth of the Church is spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of its current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo Manalo.###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of ChristFor more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/

