Lingerie Fighting Championships Enjoy Record Year in 2021
Controversial MMA League Sees Revenues Soar More Than 300%
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
We definitely had a lot of new fans find us during the pandemic.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) wrapped their 2021 season with another successful event, LFC35: Booty Camp 3D, on Halloween. It was the fifth event of the year, a record for the controversial MMA league, and an impressive accomplishment considering Covid restrictions and cancellations worldwide.
— Shaun Donnelly, CEO
“We definitely had a lot of new fans find us during the pandemic,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says.
Site revenues are up 318% over last year and 558% over 2019. Booking fees and sponsorship sales are up 300% over last year and 218% over 2019. Overall revenues are up more than 300% over the previous two years.
“I’m very encouraged by the direction the company is heading,” Donnelly says. “When you compare where we are now over 2018 the differences are pretty stark.”
In the past three years the company has bought out 5 of its 6 funders and launched several new revenue streams. 2021 highlights include:
January: 2021 calendar released on schedule despite Covid
February: Reddit takes notice of BOTY
March: launch of own PPV platform in time for LFC31
April: expansion of European distribution via FilmOn
June: debut of 10th season of LFC Exposed! reality series
July: LFC Madness virtual bracket generates more than 100,000 votes
August: three shows at the most attended Sturgis Motorcycle Rally of all time
October: launch of LFC Network on Roku
November: launch of LFC’s own CBD pain relief cream
What does 2022 have in store for LFC? Donnelly has set several goals for the company including at least six events, expansion into Mexico and South America (events and TV), the release of several new original series on LFC Network, the creation of LFC’s own NFT’s and much, much more.
“I’m very confident 2022 will be another record year,” Donnelly predicts. “We’re just getting started!”
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive & athletic female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
