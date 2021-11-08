Dr. Prakash Bhosale's BBG Ebranding Group appointed as an official PR Agency for Olympian Padma Shree Sudha Singh
Padma Shree Sudha Singh's PR management, Brand Ambassador Appointment, TV Advertising, Brand Agreements, Business Events, will be handled by BBG eBranding GroupMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Padmashree Sudha Singh: Padmashree Sudha Singh is an Indian athlete. She has represented India in hurdles sports type in Olympic Games, Asian Games and other prestigious and important events and won many medals for the country. She has set a national record in athletics and has brought laurels to the country by winning two gold medals at the Asian Championships. In recognition of his achievements, he has been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in the field of sports in 2012 by the Government of India. Similarly, in 2021, she has also been awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.
Brand ambassadors and advertisements: Since non-cricket players do not get much recognition, these players do not get big brand ambassadors or endorsements like cricketers. Even if you get it, you do not get proper honorarium. We have a lot of different channels for broadcasting cricket matches. But there is not a single channel to broadcast the games to other players. Therefore, no matter how high the performance of the players in other sports, no matter how many medals they get, the countrymen do not even know about them. Cricketers get ambassadorship of big brands with honorarium of crores of rupees. Cricketers appear in 6 out of 10 TV commercials today. He has got a different glamor and exposure. Cricketers today enjoy celebrity status just like film stars. But when players of other types of sports perform well, they get government jobs and a house in the form of junior officer level or TC in railways or banks as a mark of respect. We need to focus and support other sports like cricket. Pier de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee and its second president, said that, "All sports must be treated on the basis of equality!"
Our Endeavour: In recent times some players have achieved great success on the basis of their individual talent in sports like Tennis, Badminton, Boxing, Wrestling, Shooting, Archery, Kabaddi, Javelin Throw, Gymnastics but still no other than Cricket Sports don't get exposure and glamour. On the other hand, there is more reverence and support for sports abroad. Athletes and other sportspersons in those countries are accorded special recognition, respect and glamor. We try to ensure that non-cricketers in the country get good brand ambassadorship, good recognition, due respect and fair remuneration.
