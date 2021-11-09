Disinfecting Robot “Wanda” Flagship AGV “Pull Buddy” debuts at the Assembly Show in Chicago: Resgreen Stock Symbol: RGGI
Resgreen Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RGGI)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disinfecting Robot "Wanda" and Software for Varied Applications, Flagship AGV "Pull Buddy" debuts at the Assembly Show in Chicago: Resgreen Group (Stock Symbol: RGGI)
— Mark Bogaczyk, GM-Automation for Wolter, LLC.
- Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Experience and Success.
- Wanda Disinfecting Robot System Sterilizes Facilities with UV Light.
- New Product Introductions Including Manual Disinfecting Robot.
- High Profile Exhibition at The Assembly Show Held in Rosemont, IL.
- Relocation of Manufacturing to New and More Extensive Facility.
- Targeting Government Sector for Increased Application on Wanda Units.
- Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Navigation Technology from Netherlands.
Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.
RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems.
RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems.
The RGGI Wanda SD operates by emitting antimicrobial UVC light and Ozone to break down the DNA and RNA in dangerous pathogens rendering them harmless. UVC light and Ozone do not leave behind harsh chemicals or residues making them safe alternatives in the food service industry. Implementing proper sanitization procedures are key in the safe re-opening of businesses. The mobile vehicle broadcasts a verbal message when the sanitization process is complete. Several safety sensors allow Wanda SD to detect objects in her path and human presence within close proximity. These safety features prevent risk of human exposure to the UVC light.
- Integrator Program with Strategic Partner, Wolter Group, LLC
On November 3rd RGGI announced the implementation of their formal integrator program with Wolter Group, LLC agreeing to sign on as an inaugural partner. Wolter Group, LLC is a leading solutions provider and integrator of automated material handling solutions headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
- RGGI Announces a Manual Addition to the Disinfecting Robot Family, Wanda ST (Smart Trolley)
On October 19th RGGI announced the addition of a manual version of Wanda into its disinfecting robot family.
Wanda ST is a cost effective, battery-powered variant of the RGGI Wanda robot line that is manually operated and requires no specialized training. Once the manual unit has been positioned into the desired area to be disinfected, the robot's lamp cycle is initiated using a handheld remote control with a choice of 15, 30, and 60 minutes intervals. The handheld remote allows the user to exit the room before beginning the disinfection sequence.
Wanda ST senses movement and automatically turns off in the presence of a human to ensure safety of anyone in the vicinity. Once the area is clear and the RGGI robot no longer detects the presence, Wanda ST continues the cycle to complete the disinfection process.
Wanda ST sits on a base of 17" x 17" with a top height of 60" when the lamp is in its fully extended position. The UVC lights break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in water, surfaces and air. The RGGI Wanda ST sanitizes approximately 200 square feet in just 15 minutes.
- RGGI Attends The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL to Showcase Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Software
On October 12th RGGI announced the showcasing of Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Traffic Control Software at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL October 26th - 28th, 2021.
PullBuddy is the RGGI flagship AGV (Autonomous Guided Vehicle) encompassing Industry 4.0 capabilities with a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr. BotWay Express (BWE), is a state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software that controls the entire AGV/AMR/AGC/Smart Peripherals, handles transport orders, allocates vehicles, determines when and where to charge, and selects paths/routes for different transport assignments. Transport orders are generated through manual input, digital I/O or via wireless virtual buttons, or by WMS/WES/WCS.
- Pilot Test of Latest Version WandaSA Self Driving Robot On July 15th RGGI announced the pilot testing of its latest development, the WandaSA Self Driving, Disinfecting Robot System.
The RGGI WandaSA is able to function autonomously. This allows for reduction in human exposure to UV-C and Ozone while ensuring effective and efficient elimination of 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. It is a time and cost effective solution for companies looking to streamline their sanitization process.
WandaSA uses LiDAR to create a scanned map of its environment, an Intel depth camera to create a 3D point cloud of objects in front of it, and IMU (inertial measurement unit) data to keep track of its location, navigate between points, and save locations. Once the routes are created, the robot moves autonomously along a path without requiring human interaction.
Utilizing the same 17"x17" WandaSD original size and body type allows WandaSA to navigate through smaller areas with ease. WandaSA is equipped with color and infrared sensors that create two viewable camera feeds. The RGGI Wanda App allows for the viewing of the map, the creation of routes by adding points along the way, and the ability to save location names.
- Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan
On June 3rd RGGI announced the relocation of its manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township, Michigan.
RGGI has moved to a larger facility to meet the increasing needs and demands of rapid development and fabrication of current and future products. Working in close proximity with a vital supplier, Atlantic Precision Products, RGGI is able to add a new level of quality, efficiency, and momentum to the growth, development and assembly processes. The move opens up incredible opportunities for RGGI and solidifies the JIT (Just-In-Time) delivery process.
- Multi-Unit Wanda SD Purchase Order to Food Service Industry
On May 27th RGGI announced a lease purchase of several Wanda SD units to Villa Penna Banquet Hall located in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The RGGI Wanda SD will add an excellent layer of protection to indoor social events ranging from weddings to graduation parties and summer get-togethers to holiday gatherings.
In the food service industry proper sanitizing procedures are crucial in providing a healthy and safe atmosphere for employees and customers. Among banquet halls and within the food service industry, Wanda SD is key in adding an extra layer of protection against dangerous pathogens.
- RGGI Collaborates with Controltrix to Implement Artificial Intelligence SLAM Guidance for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)
On May 25th RGGI announced a development agreement with Controltrix, located in Bangalore, India, that specializes in embedded firmware for various controls schemes.
Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology will allow RGGI AMRs and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to navigate around a facility without magnetic tape, wires or reflectors. SLAM mapping uses cost effective camera technology and current Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a map of the robot's surroundings in real time. These maps are then used by the robotic vehicle to navigate autonomously in a facility, avoiding obstacles in its path.
Controltrix and RGGI SLAM guidance technology is a cost-effective solution that is easy to install without the need to modify the facility’s floors or walls. The RGGI Atlas AMR is the company’s first vehicle to feature SLAM guidance.
- RGGI Delivers Wanda SD to Atlantic Precision Products of Michigan
- RGGI Targets Government Sector with Highly Effective Disinfectant Robot
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.
