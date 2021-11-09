Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,722 in the last 365 days.

Omita launches the world's first YouTube Play Game, "YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game," where visitors can play the game

YouTuber Omita

Omita [ Omi Miyabina ]

YouTuber Omita

Omita [ Omi Miyabina ]

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouTuber Omita created a YouTube Game that users can play in a virtual world. Then on November 6, 2021, Omita opened the world's first YouTube Play Game: "YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game."

It's now an exciting topic of news the world over.

In the fun content of this game, the player can become an ice cream shop employee and serve customers, trying not to drop the ice cream.

The appearance of the game is quite fashionable.

Stylish, adorable men and women serve ice cream, occasionally dropping it, carrying drinks on silver tableware, and sitting in chairs for rest while attending customers. They look comical and lovely.

As the game level goes up, the shop gets more hectic, and the crew accelerates the speed of carrying ice cream to the clients, their jobs adding to the difficulty.

Because the game unfurls on YouTube, you can enjoy it in a safe and secure environment.

The world's first YouTube Play Game has turned into a passionate topic of news and other media worldwide, gaining popularity because it makes you feel like a male and female clerk working at an ice cream shop. It inspires your spirit and stimulates your heart.

TAKAHIRO KOBAYASHI
Junka Association
takahiro28@docomo.ne.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game

You just read:

Omita launches the world's first YouTube Play Game, "YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game," where visitors can play the game

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Science, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.