Thank-you comments to YouTube and Omita for the world's first YouTube Game “YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game”

Omita [ Omi Miyabina ] Omita [ Omi Miyabina ]

ITABASHI-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After YouTuber Omita started the world's first “YouTube ice cream shop game” which viewers can actually play in November 2021, the site was featured on TV stations in the United States and became big news in Japan as well as around the world.The response was great. Many comments were received from all over the world in the YouTube comment section.In the comment section, the following remarks of praise have been posted.“I couldn't go out much because of the coronavirus. It's a lot of fun to be an ice cream shop clerk in this game. Many thanks to YouTube and Omita.”“My children are fascinated with the screen when I play the game, so it is very helpful.”“The clerks in the YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game are cool and cute.”“This game is really fashionable and amusing.”“Whoever thought up this game is a genius.”“Pure relaxation.”“This game is an ice cream sensation.”“It's amazing that people can think up a variety of interesting games like this.”The world's first YouTube game has become a hot topic in news and other media around the world. It has been well received because visitors actually feel like a male or female clerk working at an ice cream shop. They feel happy and very amused.

YouTube Ice Cream Shop Game