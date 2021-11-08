“City in a Park” Newly Renovated Home in Farmers Branch, Texas set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
“The “City in a Park” home is conveniently located for an easy commute to Downtown Frisco, DFW and Dallas Love Field Airports.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,834± sq. ft. home located in the “City in a Park” in Farmers Branch, Texas, on Tuesday, November 30 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The “City in a Park” home is conveniently located for an easy commute to Downtown Frisco, DFW and Dallas Love Field Airports,” said Assiter. “New owners will get to enjoy city amenities in a nature-centric, family-friendly suburb. This home will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
“There is no place better in the Dallas area to live, work, play, and raise a family,” said the City of Farmers Branch.” “As the oldest settlement in Dallas County, Farmers Branch is a community that is steeped in Texas heritage with deep roots but with its eyes firmly fixed on the future. Located in the first ring suburb of Dallas, it boosts the benefits of small-town charm but with direct access to the infrastructure and amenities of the DFW area.”
The auction’s date, property’s address and highlights follow:
Tuesday, November 30 at 4:30 PM CST
12450 Wood Manor Circle, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,834± square foot home
• New roof & gutters, water heater, 8 foot privacy fence
• Heated floors in master bathroom, custom closets
• Wi-Fi enabled smart locks, a Nest thermostat.
• Updated baths and kitchen with new appliances and fixtures
• Wood floors and plantation shutters
• Custom Murphy bed in secondary bedroom
• Walking distance from Janie Stark elementary school and multiple, award winning parks.
For information, call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
