Appraisal Logistics Recruits Becky Hicks for AIM-Port

An experienced executive now serving lenders with appraisal management technology.

I enjoyed the time off with my family but it feels good to be back with my work family, helping lenders manage their appraisal departments more efficiently with better technology.” — Becky Hicks, Appraisal Logistics

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management services, technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today Becky Hicks has returned to the company to head up customer success at the company’s appraisal management technology subsidiary AIM-Port. Hicks was previously customer liaison for Appraisal Logistic’s AMC business.

“We are very fortunate that Becky returned after a short leave of absence to the ALS family,” said Dennis Ashcroft, Executive Vice-President of Sales for Appraisal Logistics. “She was instrumental in running our Client Liaison Group at the AMC until a new process allowed her to take some time off. She will now be performing a similar function on our technology side, onboarding, training and supporting Clients’ staff in the use of AIM-Port as they begin to manage their own appraisal departments.”

AIM-Port is a single source solution developed to bring management and operations teams, technical tools and vendor partners together seamlessly. The platform improves workflow efficiency and accuracy in a cost-effective manner to support the lender’s own vendor process. The software can be used for residential or commercial valuations and BPO transactions. It is already integrated with many LOS, GSE, FHA and other industry applications.

The platform offers functionality for vendor management, order process, assignments, tracking, reviewing, delivery, reporting and accounting. ALS created AIM-Port internally using its own in-house IT group. The company has been using the platform to operate successfully and in full compliance in all 50 states.

Appraisal Logistics offers the most secure modern technology, and has also received the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems Standards by LQRA, a Lloyd’s Register Company. Although not required, Appraisal Logistics opted into the rigorous audit and evaluation process to provide financial institution customers a means of measuring quality. ALS is the only AMC in the industry to receive this important certification.

“It’s great to be back on the team,” Hicks said. “I enjoyed the time off with my family but it feels good to be back with my work family, helping lenders manage their appraisal departments more efficiently with better technology.”

For more information about AIM-Port, visit the company’s website.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.