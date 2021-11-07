Suspect Apprehended in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Rosedale Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a suspect has been apprehended in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:25 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, members of the Fifth District observed and stopped the suspect vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect produced a firearm and shot herself inside of the vehicle. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, 54 year-old Tommie Lynn Dunmire, of Norfolk, Virginia, was apprehended in reference to this offense. Criminal charges are pending against her.

