MEED announces the best projects in UAE for 2021

25 projects claimed national honours and finalist positions across 18 categories for UAE at the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

This year’s National Winners are a testament to the regional infrastructure community’s resilience, commitment to excellence and innovation” — Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director, MEED

25 projects claimed national honours and finalist positions across 18 categories for UAE at the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

Leading the 2021 National Winners for UAE is the ENOC Future Mobility Station at Dubai Expo 2020 (Service Station of the Future) which claimed the mantles of Mega Oil and Gas Project of the Year, Small Project of the Year and joined the pool of finalists for the Sustainability Medal. The entry was submitted independently by Aedas Architects FZ LLC and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)

Yas Bay was the second most successful project submission for 2021 claiming the national prize across the Mega Project of the Year, Tourism and Leisure Project of the Year categories submitted independently by Miral Asset Management LLC and Pascall+Watson Limited Abu Dhabi.

The 2021 National Winners for UAE are:

Education Project of the Year

42 Abu Dhabi

BDP

Innovation Medal

Artificial Intelligence Hub

Consolidated Contractors Company – CCC

Power transmission distribution & substation Project of the Year

CONSTRUCTION,SUPPLY,INSTALLATION ,TESTING & COMMISSIONING OF NEW E STATION & ASSOCIATED SHIFTING & MODIFICATION WORKS

EMIRATES ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING L.L.C

Sustainability Medal

DMSat-1 (Dubai Municipality Satellite 1)

Dubai Municipality

Water Project of the Year

DS233 Dubai Deep Tunnel Stormwater System

Dubai Municipality

Transport Project of the Year

Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal

ASGC Construction L.L.C

Oil and Gas Project of the Year

ENOC Future Mobility Station at Dubai Expo 2020

Aedas Architects FZ LLC - Joint Winner

Small Project of the Year

ENOC Future Mobility Station at Dubai Expo 2020

Aedas Architects FZ LLC - Joint Winner

Sustainability Medal

ENOC Future Mobility Station at Dubai Expo 2020

Aedas Architects FZ LLC - Joint Winner

Sustainability Medal

Environmental Status Of Dubai Coastal Zone: Toward Environmental Welfare And Sustainable Management Of Coastal Zone Resources

Dubai Municipality

Power Generation Project of the Year

EPC WORKS FOR NASR FFD PACKAGE 3 INSTALLATION OF POWER GENERATION FACILITY(4 GTG) AT DAS ISLAND

Consolidated Contractors Company – CCC

Digital Infrastructure of the Year

Etihad Rail Signaling & Train Control System

Etihad Rail Company

Sustainability Medal

Etihad Rail Sustainability

Etihad Rail Company

Innovation Medal

EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION DATA COMPLETENESS MOINTERING MODULE IN OIL UPSTREAM COMPANY

Adnoc Onshore

Commercial Project of the Year

Miral Headquarters

Godwin Austen Johnson

Industrial Project of the Year

Project Silk

Stantec

Hotel Project of the Year

Riu Hotels & Resorts

Binladin Contracting Group

Small Project of the Year

Service Station of the Future

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Retail LLC) - Joint Winner

Sustainability Medal

Service Station of the Future

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Retail LLC) - Joint Winner

Oil and Gas Project of the Year

Service Station of the Future

ENOC - Joint Winner

Sustainability Medal

SirajPower takes the UAE's regional solar sector to new heights

Siraj Power Contracting LLC (SirajPower)

Innovation Medal

SirajPower's state-of-the-art Online Monitoring & Maintenance System (OMMS), a key success factor for operating & maintaining its solar assets.

Siraj Power Contracting LLC (SirajPower)

Innovation Medal

Smart Calibration using a robot

Dubai Municiplity

Innovation Medal

Smart system for handling affected plots by infrastructure projects

Dubai Municipality

Healthcare Project of the Year

Specialty Clinic in JLT

PMKConsult

Sustainability Medal

Study to Develop Federal Policies, Regulation and Standards for Treated Wastewater-UAE (MoEI)

Stantec

Sustainability Medal

Sustainability Pavilion

ASGC Construction L.L.C

Residential Project of the Year

THE ADDRESS BEACH RESORT AND RESIDENCES

MULTIPLEX CONSTRUCTIONS LLC

Social Cultural Heritage Project of the Year

The House of Wisdom

McLaren Construction LLC

Mega Project of the Year

Yas Bay

Miral Asset Management LLC - Joint Winner

Tourism and Leisure Project of the year

Yas Bay

Miral Asset Management LLC - Joint Winner

Mega Project of the Year

Yas Bay Integrated Destination Resort - Etihad Arena

Pascall+Watson Limited Abu Dhabi - Joint Winner

Tourism and Leisure Project of the year

Yas Bay Integrated Destination Resort - Etihad Arena

Pascall+Watson Limited Abu Dhabi - Joint Winner



“This year’s National Winners are a testament to the regional infrastructure community’s resilience, commitment to excellence and innovation. We are proud and delighted to announce nearly 60 projects have claimed national honours across 16 categories and representing countries from across the Middle East and North Africa region. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the high volume of quality projects that were completed over the last 18 months are a strong indication of the region’s continued progression. These companies have re-affirmed why they are considered the bedrock of the region’s economy. Congratulations to all our national winners,” said Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director, MEED.

Each of these projects will now be reviewed against its MENA rivals for the regional honours to determine the final winners of the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq at a gala awards reception taking place on December 8th in Dubai.

The awards ceremony is bringing together the leaders of the infrastructure industry from across the MENA region to celebrate their outstanding successes and contributions despite the numerous challenges faced over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete list of the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq national winners and finalists are available on the awards website projects-awards.meed.com

Commenting about the award winners this year, Arun Mathur, Senior vice-president and head of contracting finance added “Mashreq is proud to continue its support of the MEED Projects Awards as a showcase of the region’s continued growth and commitment to excellence. It is extremely encouraging to see the resilience of the projects industry which is the back-bone of our economy even through challenging times.

The awards programme is also supported by leading solution and service providers Johnson Controls, Hempel, MAPEI Construction Chemicals LLC. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

