Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,071 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert - 496 S Craftsbury Road - Craftsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Vermont State Police

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

496 S Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury the roadway will be closed due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Shelly Campbell(Woods)

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

You just read:

Traffic Alert - 496 S Craftsbury Road - Craftsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.