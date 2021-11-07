Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,072 in the last 365 days.

Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  West Mahanoy Township Road name:  Altamont Boulevard Between:  PA 61 and Industrial Drive Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Pine Grove and Tremont Townships Road name:  Interstate 81 North Between:  Exit 100 (PA 443) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Rush and Kline Townships Road name:  PA 309 Between:  PA 54 and Kelayres Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 309 north and south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Mahanoy, Ryan, Blythe and East Norwegian Townships Road name:  Burma Road Between:  Morea Road and St. Clair Borough Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.