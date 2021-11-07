Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

​

County: Schuylkill Municipality: West Mahanoy Township Road name: Altamont Boulevard Between: PA 61 and Industrial Drive Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Schuylkill Municipality: Pine Grove and Tremont Townships Road name: Interstate 81 North Between: Exit 100 (PA 443) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Schuylkill Municipality: Rush and Kline Townships Road name: PA 309 Between: PA 54 and Kelayres Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 309 north and south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Schuylkill Municipality: Mahanoy, Ryan, Blythe and East Norwegian Townships Road name: Burma Road Between: Morea Road and St. Clair Borough Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

