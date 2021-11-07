Monroe County: Work Scheduled on Numerous Roads

​

County: Monroe Municipality: - Road name: Interstate 80 at Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: There will be a short term (15 Min) traffic stoppage for utility line crossing work. Please use caution and expects delays. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 07:15 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock, Tobyhanna and Coolbaugh Townships Road name: Interstate 380 Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) and Wayne County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Exit 310 (PA 611) and Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Middle Smithfield and Smithfield Townships Road name: Marshalls Creek Road Between: PA 402 and Pike County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Coolbaugh Township Road name: PA 423 Between: PA 611 and PA 196 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock and Pocono Townships Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: PA 940 and PA 715 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock and Pocono Townships Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: PA 940 and PA 715 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Eldred and Ross Townships Road name: Kunkletown Road Between: Fiddletown Road and Old Route 115 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock Township Road name: PA 115 Between: Kuhenbeaker Road and Long Pond Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock Township Road name: PA 115 Between: Kuhenbeaker Road and Long Pond Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono Township Road name: PA 715 Between: Sullivan Trail and Warner Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/15/21 Est completion date: 11/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono Twp Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: PA 715 and Camelback Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/16/21 Est completion date: 11/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono and Hamilton Townships Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 299 (PA 715) Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

