Monroe County: Work Scheduled on Numerous Roads

County:  Monroe Municipality:  - Road name:  Interstate 80 at Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  There will be a short term (15 Min) traffic stoppage for utility line crossing work. Please use caution and expects delays. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 07:15 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock, Tobyhanna and Coolbaugh Townships Road name:  Interstate 380 Between:  Exit 1 (Interstate 80) and Wayne County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Interstate 80 Between:  Exit 310 (PA 611) and Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Middle Smithfield and Smithfield Townships Road name:  Marshalls Creek Road Between:  PA 402 and Pike County Line Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Coolbaugh Township Road name:  PA 423 Between:  PA 611 and PA 196 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/12/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock and Pocono Townships Road name:  Sullivan Trail Between:  PA 940 and PA 715 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock and Pocono Townships Road name:  Sullivan Trail Between:  PA 940 and PA 715 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/12/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tobyhanna Township Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Eldred and Ross Townships Road name:  Kunkletown Road Between:  Fiddletown Road and Old Route 115 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock Township Road name:  PA 115 Between:  Kuhenbeaker Road and Long Pond Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock Township Road name:  PA 115 Between:  Kuhenbeaker Road and Long Pond Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/12/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Pocono Township Road name:  PA 715 Between:  Sullivan Trail and Warner Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/15/21 Est completion date:  11/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Pocono Twp Road name:  Sullivan Trail Between:  PA 715 and Camelback Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect Delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/16/21 Est completion date:  11/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Pocono and Hamilton Townships Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 299 (PA 715) Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

