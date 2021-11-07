Submit Release
Northampton County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem Road name:  PA 378 Between:  Puggy Lane and Koehler Drive Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp. Road name:  US 22 Between:  PA 191 and PA 33 Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution. Start date:  11/15/21 Est completion date:  11/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Nazareth Borough Road name:  PA 191 Between:  Center Street and East Lawn Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for UGI utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  12/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:30 AM To 03:30 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Forks Township Road name:  Bushkill Park Drive Between:  Tatamy Road and Ardt Road Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for water main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  12/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road Between:  Shimersville Road and Main Street Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bethlehem Township Road name:  PA 33 Between:  Freemansburg Avenue and Interstate 78 Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions on PA 33 north and south. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road Between:  Shimersville Road and Main Street Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/12/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

  County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lehigh Township Road name:  Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road Between:  Church Road and Elm Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **   County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lehigh Township Road name:  PA 248/Lehigh Drive Between:  Timberline Drive and Carbon County Line Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **   County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Township Road name:  Grouse Drive Between:  PA 248 and PA 987 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **   County:  Northampton Municipality:  Washington, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel Townships Road name:  Richmond Road/Five Points Richmond Road Between:  PA 611 and Park Road Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **   County:  Northampton Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name:  PA 191 Between:  Mountain Road and Walnut Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **

 

 

