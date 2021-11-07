Northampton County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

​

County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem Road name: PA 378 Between: Puggy Lane and Koehler Drive Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem Twp. Road name: US 22 Between: PA 191 and PA 33 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution. Start date: 11/15/21 Est completion date: 11/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Nazareth Borough Road name: PA 191 Between: Center Street and East Lawn Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 12/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:30 AM To 03:30 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Forks Township Road name: Bushkill Park Drive Between: Tatamy Road and Ardt Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for water main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 12/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem Township Road name: PA 33 Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Interstate 78 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions on PA 33 north and south. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Northampton Municipality: Lehigh Township Road name: Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road Between: Church Road and Elm Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday ** County: Northampton Municipality: Lehigh Township Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive Between: Timberline Drive and Carbon County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday ** County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Township Road name: Grouse Drive Between: PA 248 and PA 987 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday ** County: Northampton Municipality: Washington, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel Townships Road name: Richmond Road/Five Points Richmond Road Between: PA 611 and Park Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday ** County: Northampton Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name: PA 191 Between: Mountain Road and Walnut Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: ** no work on 11/11 due to the holiday **

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #