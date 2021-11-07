Music Artist Ryan Brown Releases Second Single: Getaway Car
After amassing over 20 thousand streams on her first single "Plan B", Ryan Brown is speeding towards prominence and success with her new single: Getaway Car
I get a wide range of diverse inspiration when I write”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Brown is a promising, young, 15-year old music artist from New Jersey; and she has been told by many people that her story should be heard. Ryan is fueled by all of the life experiences, that create the emotional output which goes into each one of her songs; but with her new song Getaway Car, Ryan Brown is seriously shifting the gears.
— Ryan Brown
"I get a wide range of diverse inspiration when I write," says Ryan about what drives this passionate young singer/composer, who enjoys being inspired by every single facet of life; aka the poetic experiences of reality.
She also enjoys hearing the stories of her friends, and family members, taking inspiration from not only her own life, but drawing also from the emotional wells of other people's similar, but sometimes completely unfamiliar yet equally important stories.
Ryan never thought there would come a day, where she would be able to vocalize her experiences, but now the pages have turned, and she has drifted away from being silent, to speak up about how she sees the world.
Brown's distinctive yet powerful voice is showcased in Getaway Car. Her songs are about navigating life, love lost or found again; overcoming sadness with humor - exploring themes that would resonate for her audiences like heartache, bullying, and the deeply-dark-depression that everyone has experienced, at least once while living in a post-pandemic-stricken world.
Brown's epic melodies are emotional and equivocally soulful; her expressive voice has made her one of the new emerging artists to watch out for in the industry. With Getaway Car she created a musical journey with depth that is relatable for any audience member who’s been hurt by heartache or dealt with depression through life. Some people grow up not hearing the high notes of life, and some have grown up as Brown did--listening intently when others around her were talking about different parts of their journies while growing through her own, and never giving up, trying to inspire others the same way she has been.
For Brown, her singing voice is just another way to express herself. She uses it for what feels right at the time, and knows that people will be able to relate to whatever she's saying because they can easily put themselves in those shoes -- whether or not they’ve ever been through something similar themselves! “Getaway Car” is fueled by authenticity and harmony; a song that describes escaping one’s pain, while going full speed towards valiance. “Getaway Car” is out now on all platforms. Stream it on: Spotify,
Apple Music, or Amazon now!
