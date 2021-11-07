Submit Release
Yoga Gives Back Annual Global Gala with Namaste Award Presentation to Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus

Dr. Yunus inspired the birth of YGB fourteen years ago with his philosophy and microcredit revolution. Today, we are funding nearly 550 mothers in India with our micro loan program. Our Sister Aid program continues to grow every year thanks to your support.

YGB Ambassadors and Global Gala Participants

YGB Ambassadors and Global Gala Participants include Kino MacGregor, Belinda Carlisle, David Swenson, Dena Kinsberg, Nina Rao, Krishna Das and many more!

“Power of Sound” presented by Belinda Carlisle, C.C. White, Dena Kingsberg, Nina Rao, & Felicia Tomasko;

A day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds which support more than 2,400 women and children with YGB’s programs of empowerment in India.

Eliminating poverty is a question of removing the barriers faced by poor people to unleash their creativity to solve their problems.”
— Dr. Muhammad Yunus
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Gives Back (YGB) is pleased to announce its Annual Global Gala will be held virtually, worldwide on November 13, 2021. The YGB Annual Global Gala is an event like no other and provides a global, virtual community the opportunity to come together for a day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds which support more than 2,400 women and children with YGB’s programs of empowerment in India.

India’s inequality and unemployment are at a record high due to the Pandemic. We cannot sit back and enjoy the benefits of YOGA for ourselves only. Yoga practitioners from around the world are called to take action and give back on this special day.
The featured event of the YGB Annual Global Gala is the Live “Namaste Award Presentation” to Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Laureate. Dr. Yunus is considered both the father of micro credit and of social business. His work inspired the formation of YGB and its global mission 14 years ago.

Other signature events of the YGB Annual Global Gala include live conferences, among them:

“How to Practice YOGA beyond our Mats” with Q &A featuring Anouk Prop, David Swenson, Harmony Slater, Nadine McNeil & Vikram Singh;

“Reimagining the Chariot: Feminine Perspective on the Bhagavad Gita” with Q&A among Gopi Ona-Ali, Devorah Sacks, Jeanne Heileman, Pranidhi Varshney, Sarah Mata, and Jacquelin Sonderling; and

“Ayurveda for Self-Care for COVID Time” with Q &A amongst Anjali, Aparna Khanolkar, Kyona, Mariko Hirakawa, Vivica Schwartz, and Felicia Tomasko.

There will be yoga classes by internationally renowned teachers: Kino MacGregor, Elena Brower, Kia Miller and Anouk Prop. “A Global Gathering for India” Replay will include Belinda Carlisle & Donna De Lory, Deva Premal & Miten, Joseph PePe Danza & Krishna Das.

Top sponsors include Brightstar and JOIS yoga as Platinum Sponsors; JALA and Skell Inc. as Gold Sponsors; Helping Yogi and YOGAONE as Silver Sponsors; and Story Merchant, Yoga Works, and Carla & Darius Gagne as Bronze Sponsors, with many more are joining.

In-kind sponsors making this year’s Online Auction very appealing include @aroma, Liforme, Addictive Wellness, Maha Mala, Beautiful Sounds, Karma, The Root Board, Yoga Works, Jala, Kira Grace, and Asha Patel. Additionally, many YGB Ambassadors and supporters are offering private sessions and Grammy nominated and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Belinda Carlisle, with Donna DeLory, have made a donation of their autographed Vinyl Album “Sat Siri".
For those interested in attending the YGB Annual Gala Fundraiser, tickets may be purchased online. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available. For those interested in supporting the cause of Yoga Gives Back, please contact info@yogagivesback.org

For more information on Yoga Gives Back or the ANNUAL GLOBAL GALA, please visit the YGB website.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry


