Update: 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Puts Vaccine Mandate on Hold

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals notified Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes that OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is STAYED (on hold). Utah is one of five states and several private parties that petitioned the court for review of the mandate.

In the brief order, the Judges wrote, “Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by the court.”

“Citizens of Utah can take courage that their elected leaders have confronted this unprecedented expansion of presidential power with a united front and that the courts are paying attention,” said Attorney General Reyes. “While today’s victory is important, we look forward to furthering argument, litigation, and legislative action on all fronts to protect the constitutional liberties of our citizens.”  

OSHA issued a temporary standard yesterday requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for employees of private businesses with more than 100 employees.

Link to today’s order here.

Link to yesterday’s petition here.

