Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,205 in the last 365 days.

Western District appeals court announces results of Appellate Judicial Commission election

6 November 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District’s Clerk’s office conducted an election, pursuant to Rule 10 of the Missouri Supreme Court, on November 6, 2021, for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission.  The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Missouri.  The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees.

Votes for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission were tabulated on November 6th, after 10:00 A.M., in the Clerk’s Office located at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.  The results of the election were as follows:

Kirk R. Presley     1,009 votes
Sarah E. Jones    565 votes
Benjamin Creedy        1 vote 
Eric M. Wilson   1 vote 
Jeffrey Gedbaw   1 vote 
Jeremy Root   1 vote 
Leslie Greene   1 vote 
Martin Loring   1 vote 

Having received a majority of all valid votes cast, Kirk R. Presley was duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term beginning January 1, 2022. He will succeed Western District attorney Scott Bethune, whose term on the commission expires December 31, 2021.

###

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

You just read:

Western District appeals court announces results of Appellate Judicial Commission election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.