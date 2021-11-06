Western District appeals court announces results of Appellate Judicial Commission election

6 November 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District’s Clerk’s office conducted an election, pursuant to Rule 10 of the Missouri Supreme Court, on November 6, 2021, for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission. The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Missouri. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees.

Votes for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission were tabulated on November 6th, after 10:00 A.M., in the Clerk’s Office located at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The results of the election were as follows:

Kirk R. Presley 1,009 votes Sarah E. Jones 565 votes Benjamin Creedy 1 vote Eric M. Wilson 1 vote Jeffrey Gedbaw 1 vote Jeremy Root 1 vote Leslie Greene 1 vote Martin Loring 1 vote

Having received a majority of all valid votes cast, Kirk R. Presley was duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term beginning January 1, 2022. He will succeed Western District attorney Scott Bethune, whose term on the commission expires December 31, 2021.

### Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

