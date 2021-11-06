Homicide: 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Anthony Depetris, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

##