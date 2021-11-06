Homicide: 2800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the 2800 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:02 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the first victim to local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Additionally, the second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the first victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Delonte King, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###