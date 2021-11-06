Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Cruelty to Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang                       

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 800-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/5/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Popple Dungeon Road, Windham VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals

 

ACCUSED: Erika M. Vanalstyne                                            

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/5/21, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Vanalstyne’s residence, located on Popple Dungeon Road in Windham, Vermont, stemming from an investigation that began on November 2, 2021. Evidence of Animal Cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. Vanalstyne was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on December 28, 2021, at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

