Westminster Barracks/Cruelty to Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 800-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/5/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Popple Dungeon Road, Windham VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals
ACCUSED: Erika M. Vanalstyne
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/5/21, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Vanalstyne’s residence, located on Popple Dungeon Road in Windham, Vermont, stemming from an investigation that began on November 2, 2021. Evidence of Animal Cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. Vanalstyne was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on December 28, 2021, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.