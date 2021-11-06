CSS announces innovative ‘SleepHub® Anywhere' product and crowdfunding campaign to improve our poor sleep habits
SleepHub®, the unique scientifically-developed sleep aid is now portable for better sleep on the go!
SleepHub® Anywhere marks a major milestone on the SleepHub® journey. This small, portable sleep aid that uses our proven sound technology will make better sleep accessible to more people worldwide”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS) has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the development of its SleepHub® Anywhere sleep aid - a portable, convenient sleep solution for people who travel or are regularly on the move. Backer contributions from the campaign will fund the first production run of the device along with the development of a mobile app. SleepHub® Anywhere will be available to ship worldwide in Spring 2022.
This portable device is based upon the company’s successful first product, SleepHub® Home, which is a larger device most suited to home use in the bedroom. This innovative series of products is developed by CSS, founded by a team of experts from the medical, sound technology, scientific research, innovation and business leadership fields. CSS understands the importance of sleep for physical and mental wellbeing and combines science and sound technology to pioneer the development of unique sleep solutions. The first original device, SleepHub® Home, was launched in October 2020 and this groundbreaking product generated significant interest around the world from consumers, media, retailers, distributors, sleep specialists and experts in the health and wellbeing arenas. Since launching SleepHub® Home, CSS has received many reviews from customers and media, sharing positive experiences of improved sleep whilst using SleepHub®.
Sleep has never been so disrupted given our busy lifestyles and the Covid-19 pandemic has further impacted our sleeping habits (source News Medical). SleepHub® Anywhere, whilst suitable for use in the home, will help individuals sleep better while travelling, on the move or in different time zones and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits which good sleep brings. The product is ideal also for anyone suffering from insomnia and other sleep problems, people with disrupted sleep patterns such as shift workers or parents of young children and those wanting to optimise their sleep for better physical & mental performance. The SleepHub® technology is tested and proven. In addition to user reviews, an independent study of the current product involving participants with at least 3 months history of insomnia saw the following outcomes: 92% of them saw a positive improvement with on average per night 155 minutes more time asleep, 76 minutes less time aware and 55% reduction in a number of times waking up.
SleepHub® uses exclusive neuroscience and sound technology, researched and developed over more than 10 years, to retrain the brain to sleep better. The team investigated how sound waves can influence brain activity and created scientifically-engineered sound waves at the right frequencies, in a programmed order, which replicate the sequence of natural sleep cycles and sleep stages – these are called sleep sounds. The original SleepHub® Home device sits by the bedside and plays the sleep sounds through two speakers. The new SleepHub® Anywhere product will play the sleep sounds through the user's choice of Bluetooth connectable audio products including a headband, eye mask or earbuds. By selecting one of four sleep programmes, including a Deep Sleep and Power Nap mode, the user will be guided into sleep following natural sleep cycles in the correct order, until the sleep programme ends and the user is gently awoken at their chosen time, feeling refreshed and energised.
To bring their second cutting-edge product to life, CSS is launching a crowdfunding campaign with Indiegogo, inviting backers to pre-order SleepHub® Anywhere to fund the development of the product, due for launch in Spring 2022. A range of pre-order options are available, all of which offer large discounts, as a ‘thank you’ for supporting at this early stage of development. The device is now moving into the engineering and production stages, and the mobile app is moving into the development stage. Backer contributions will fund these stages with the goal for SleepHub® Anywhere to be available to ship worldwide in Spring 2022.
“SleepHub® Anywhere marks another major milestone on the SleepHub® journey. This small, portable sleep aid that uses our proven sound technology will make better sleep accessible to more people worldwide. I'm excited to be launching our crowdfunding campaign which enables people to pre-order at the lowest prices and support bringing this great product to market." Julian Stone, CEO of Cambridge Sleep Sciences.
