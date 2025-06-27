Wellness Without Borders: World Wellness Weekend Returns to Inspire the Globe

SAVE THE DATE: September 19–21, World Wellness Weekend 2025 Uniting 160 Countries Through Vitality, Serenity & Solidarity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Wellness Weekend (WWW), an international non-profit association, returns for its 9th edition from September 19 to 21, 2025, across 10,000+ venues in 160 countries, engaging individuals, families, and communities toward a healthier, happier, and more active lifestyle. In response to alarming global trends in inactivity, stress, and social isolation, this annual event underscores the importance of wellness as a proactive and inclusive force for both global health resilience and local community empowerment.With the core motto “Wellness starts with WE”, WWW shines a light on the Five Pillars of Wellness: sleep, nutrition, movement, mindfulness, and community care. This celebration coincides with World Cleanup Day (Sept 20) and is strategically aligned with Campaign Nonviolence Action Days, the European Week of Sports and Dubai 30x30, creating a wave of synchronized well-being and environmental action across time zones.This year, WWW kicks off at sunrise in Fiji with rituals hosted by Pure Fiji and Navutu Stars Resort, and concludes at sunset in Hawaii with Street Wellness sessions hosted by Anara Spa at Grand Hyatt Kauai, a 2025 Wellness HERO - and with exciting events on every timezone. New digital resources like wellmap.org and World Wellness WebTV make participation even more accessible, offering free indoor and outdoor classes, expert-led talks, and online workshops in 18 languages.World Wellness Weekend 2025 will expand significantly across the USA with the support of ISPA (International Spa Association), the Spa Industry Association, the Health & Fitness Association, and the Hot Springs Association of America (see the Wellness Map of the USA: https://map.world-wellness-weekend.org/search/?country=united-states&radius=50 ):- Leading global hospitality groups proudly participating include Marriott International Hotels, Most Active Hotel Group in the world in 2024 with 143 hotels participating, this year mobilizing over 200 hotels worldwide- 70+ properties managed by Arch Amenities Group include iconic 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Sea Spa at Loews Coronado Bay Resort and Stillwell Spa at Snowpine Lodge (all 2025 Wellness Champions)- Hyatt hotels join WWW nationwide, including Anara Spa, Grand Hyatt Kauai, a 2025 official Wellness HERO, Alila Napa Valley and Lost Pines Spa, as Wellness Champions, Spruce Peak, Royal Palms, Andaz Miami Beach, Miraval Aviara, Sunny’s Spa (Seabird), also in South Korea with Grand Hyatt Seoul and Busan- Award-winning Glen Ivy Hot Springs (California), is a 2025 Wellness HERO by organizing wellness activities for guests, staff and the local Senior Community- The legendary American Club, a Kohler property, is the first-ever Wellness Champion in Wisconsin- Wellness Camp in New-York City will be organized by Karen Ballou, founder of Immunocologie Skincare, with a thoughtfully curated lineup of healing experiences, expert-led workshops, and interactive sessions designed to renew your body, skin, and spirit- 20+ Hard Rock Hotels will participate with multiple activities, to be announced soonIn 2025, World Wellness Weekend is poised to reach millions of lives, in studios and spas, online and outdoors, from urban parks to tropical resorts. More than an event every week-end of September, before the Equinox, WWW has become a global movement.For media inquiries and interviews, please contact:Christina Ioannou, Director, CCIcomms – press@ccicomms.comMore information: http://wellmap.org (in 18 languages)Visit this link to further explore all international ambassadors facilitating WWW in their region#worldwellnessweekend #wellnessforall #BeActive #wellfluencer

