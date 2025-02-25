CCIcomms Honored as PR Agency of the Year 2025/2026 by Prestige Awards

CCIcomms LTD Prestige Awards CCIcomms Director, Christina Ioannou

We are honored to receive the PR Agency of the Year award from the Prestige Awards for London, UK. This is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us.” — Christina Ioannou, Director & Campaign Lead

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCIcomms LTD , an international boutique communications and PR consultancy, has been awarded the prestigious title of "PR Agency of the Year 2025/2026" for London, UK by the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards The Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards recognize small and medium-sized businesses that have demonstrated excellence in their market over the past year. Judging criteria include service excellence, quality of products or services, innovative practices, value, and sustainable methods of working. Winners are selected based on their ability to showcase strengths in these areas.CCIcomms specializes in providing global PR consultancy services with a focus on the arts, luxury, new technologies and creative industries. Their expertise encompasses communication strategies, media relations, content and narrative development, networking, positioning, and profile-raising. The agency is dedicated to crafting tailor-made campaigns that align with clients' unique needs, ensuring maximum media engagement and tangible results.In response to evolving client demands, CCIcomms has recently introduced new service packages designed to enhance digital presence and stakeholder engagement. These packages include comprehensive digital PR strategy development and press campaigns, aimed at increasing brand visibility and audience engagement. Additionally, the agency offers specialized services in content production, branding, and media partnership facilitation to further support clients' strategic objectives, helping them become authorities in their fields of expertise.Christina Ioannou, Director of CCIcomms, expressed her gratitude for the recognition:"We are honored to receive the PR Agency of the Year award from the Prestige Awards for London, UK. This is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. In the coming year, we aspire to expand our innovative services by offering a wide range of PR services, and supporting brands and founders who have innovative stories to share. Wa aim to continue delivering exceptional results that drive success and bring authentic and inspiring stories to the surface."For more information about CCIcomms and their services, please visit ccicomms.com.Media Contact:Christina IoannouCCIcomms LTDinfo[at]ccicomms.comWebsite: ccicomms.com

