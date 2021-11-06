Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Amy LeClair                             

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11-04-21 2357 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 100 by Loop Road Westfield VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffrey Martin                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franconia NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11-04-21 at approximately 2357 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received an E911 call for a male who had possibly overdosed.  Both Missisquoi Ambulance and VSP Troopers responded to the scene, which was VT Rte 100 by the Loop Road in Westfield VT.  Through investigation it was learned that Martin had pulled over to the side of the road to smoke a substance and almost immediately showed signs of an overdose.  Martin was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital.  While at the hospital, Martin was processed for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was released on a citation to appear in court on 12-28-21 at 1000 hrs in VT Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-28-21 1000 hrs.            

COURT: Orleans County Court

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

