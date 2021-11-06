Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,595 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Roaldi                            

STATION: Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1507 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St. Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police accompanied DCF for a

home visit on Ms. Veroneau, who had two instate warrants for violation of

probation and violation of conditions of furlough. Ms. Veroneau was transported

to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for processing and subsequently

transported to Southern State Correctional facility.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/2021 at  12:30 pm          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.