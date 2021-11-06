Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1507 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St. Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police accompanied DCF for a
home visit on Ms. Veroneau, who had two instate warrants for violation of
probation and violation of conditions of furlough. Ms. Veroneau was transported
to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for processing and subsequently
transported to Southern State Correctional facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/2021 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.