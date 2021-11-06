Royalton Barracks / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1507 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St. Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police accompanied DCF for a

home visit on Ms. Veroneau, who had two instate warrants for violation of

probation and violation of conditions of furlough. Ms. Veroneau was transported

to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for processing and subsequently

transported to Southern State Correctional facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/2021 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.