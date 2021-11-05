MALAYSIAN RAISED NEW YORK CITY PHOTOGRAPHER’S WORK SELECTED BY INTERNATIONAL ACCLAIMED ART PUBLICATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Liu is honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography
New York City, NY— An image created by Ryan Liu of New York has recently been selected as an American Illustrations-American Photography (AI-AP) winner. Liu’s winning work will be published onto the American AI-AP annual hardcover print book and will be displayed in an annual exhibition at the Angel Orensanz Foundation—The Party, a highly-anticipated annual event that brings the creative community together every November in New York City.
A panel of seven eminent jurors from across the United States selects the winning photographs from a total of 8,000 submitted entries. Judged against a standard of excellence, just over 600 images are selected for the CHOSEN collection and just 181 (2 percent) were selected for the esteemed SELECTED collection—the best of the best. All images from the SELECTED collection will be published in the “AI-AP” annual book and will receive permanent placement in the ARCHIVE.
Upon his first entry, Ryan earned a spot in the AI-AP’s ARCHIVE. This accomplishment recognizes superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, lavishly showcasing commissioned and personal work that's ahead of its time. “I’m very excited about the results,” enthused Liu. “To have my image make it into the AI-AP as a winning entry is amazing! I’ve entered many photography competitions and I know how tough and stiff the competition can be. I’m truly honored.”
Ryan’s prints titled Fortunate One will be in the AI-AP annual exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition. They will also be placed in a permanent online archive and hardcover book displays. The image constitutes one of the world’s largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously under one roof.
About American Illustrations-American Photography (AI-AP)
The AI-AP juried award annuals offer high visibility and well-deserved recognition to established photographers and illustrators, lavishly showcasing commissioned and personal work that's ahead of its time while honoring the publications, creatives and agencies responsible for assigning and utilizing the winning images. AI-AP was created as a direct alternative to other leading organizations and companies to search for unheralded artists who are not afraid of
pushing boundaries. The acclaimed AI-AP books, objects of beauty and debate, are published annually in November. They are the first and foremost go-to resources for art directors, designers, photo editors and art buyers who emphasizes on assigning only the best original, thoughtful and compelling pictures.
To view more of Ryan’s photography, go to www.justryanliu.com. For more information contact Ryan Liu 480-322-1288 ryan@justryanliu.com
