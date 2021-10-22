BEAT THE SYSTEM'S NEW SINGLE 'CHASING THE HIGH' PREMIERE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beat The System’s new single ‘Chasing The High’ premiered today. This energetic, uplifting song was recorded in Clockwork Studios in Georgia. Paying homage to the band’s local roots, the track features a classical Malaysian instrument ‘Sape’ which can be heard at the beginning and throughout the song. The track is produced by Marcus Lim @ Mux Ryzor and mixed and mastered by Grammy engineers Damien Page Lewis and Chris Athens. Listen to it now on all streaming platforms https://open.spotify.com/track/6bMyqZ76vAkx15Rmiq2pmN?si=215e99b492064375
‘Chasing The High’ is from Beat The System’s new album ‘Glowing Sapphire’ which includes newcomer Shannon Gibbons of American Idol. This track has reached number one on Hitz fm, the number 1 radio station in Malaysia.
The track features a long forgotten traditional Malaysian instrument ‘Sape’, making Beat The System the first band to incorporate this classic instrument in an English album produced in the US. The track has been chosen to be the soundtrack for the movie AGILAN (a biography of 2015 Mixed Martial Arts Welterweight Champion) and the biography of Le Mans sports car racing champion Zen Low.
Beat The System’s second track ‘Kembalilah’ was also chosen as a soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Measure of Revenge’ starring Academy Award recipient Melissa Leo and Bella Thorne. This marks the first time a song written in the national Malaysian language being featured in a Hollywood movie. The band’s single ‘Never Be The Same Again’ was also included in the movie’s soundtrack.
In addition to that, multiple award-winning horror movie ‘Belaban Idup - Infeksi Zombie’ included Beat The System’s track ‘Kembalilah’ as its primary soundtrack.
With their wide ranging credentials, Beat The System is known to create music that pushes conventional boundaries yet retaining its commercial appeal, a balance that they have now come to refer as their ‘sound’.
