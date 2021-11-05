Chestnut Street Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Paving in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Chestnut Street will be reduced to a single lane between 23rd Street and 22nd Street in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday, November 9, through Thursday, November 11, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Parking on Chestnut Street will be temporarily unavailable in the work area during the three-night milling and paving operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The paving is being done under PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at the Chestnut Street Bridges project website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

