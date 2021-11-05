Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,603 in the last 365 days.

Lehigh County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie and South Whitehall Townships, City of Allentown Road name:  US 22 Between:  Interstate 78  and 15th Street Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Motorists should expect to see weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between Interstate 78 and 15th Street  for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project.  Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date:  11/7/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Whitehall Township Road name:  US 22 Between:  15th Street and PA 145/ MacArthur Road Type of work:  Milling & Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Motorists should expect weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between 15th Street  and PA 145/MacArthur Road/Seventh Street for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date:  11/7/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  City of Allentown Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions on I-78 east and west for sound barrier inspection. Please use caution driving through the area.. Start date:  11/9/21 Est completion date:  11/11/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Township Road name:  PA 100/Tilghman Street Between:  Blue Barn Road and SR 309 Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lowhill, Weisenberg and Lynn Townships Road name:  Kistler Valley Road Between:  PA 100 and Berks County Line Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Township Road name:  Trexlertown Road Between:  Hamilton Boulevard and US 222/Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  11/8/21 Est completion date:  11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Lehigh County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.