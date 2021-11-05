Lehigh County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie and South Whitehall Townships, City of Allentown Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and 15th Street Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Motorists should expect to see weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between Interstate 78 and 15th Street for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date: 11/7/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Whitehall Township Road name: US 22 Between: 15th Street and PA 145/ MacArthur Road Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Motorists should expect weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between 15th Street and PA 145/MacArthur Road/Seventh Street for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date: 11/7/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions on I-78 east and west for sound barrier inspection. Please use caution driving through the area.. Start date: 11/9/21 Est completion date: 11/11/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: PA 100/Tilghman Street Between: Blue Barn Road and SR 309 Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Lowhill, Weisenberg and Lynn Townships Road name: Kistler Valley Road Between: PA 100 and Berks County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Trexlertown Road Between: Hamilton Boulevard and US 222/Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

