Berks County: Manatawny Drive in Douglass Township to Close for Bridge Repairs

​

County: Berks Municipality: Douglass Township Road name: Manatawny Drive Between: Rattlesnake Hill Road and Colebrookdale Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Manatawny Drive will be closed and detoured for repairs to the bridge over Manatawny Creek. The posted detour will route traffic on Pine Forge and Colebrookdale roads. Allow for extra time and use caution driving through the area. Work includes beam and deck repairs. The Manatawny Drive bridge is a 173 feet long steel I-beam bridge that was built in 1963. The average daily traffic volume on this section of Manatawny Drive is 2,919 vehicles. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 12/31/21 Will rain cause delays? No

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown. .

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #