​Lane Restriction with Flaggers on SR 315 to I-81 Southbound Ramp in Pittston, Luzerne County Beginning Monday November 8, 2021

Dunmore, PA – The ramp from SR 315 to I-81 southbound in Pittston will have a lane restriction with flaggers beginning Monday, November 8, 2021 through December 2021 to remove contaminated soil as a result of an accident in June 2021. The work will take place Monday through Saturday 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM until completed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

