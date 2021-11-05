I-376 Parkway West Bridge Inspection Saturday in Scott Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Carnegie on and off-ramp bridge over I-376 (Parkway West) in Scott Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday in each direction on I-376 under the bridge that carries ramp traffic at the Carnegie (Exit 65) interchange.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

