Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,600 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Parkway West Bridge Inspection Saturday in Scott Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Carnegie on and off-ramp bridge over I-376 (Parkway West) in Scott Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday in each direction on I-376 under the bridge that carries ramp traffic at the Carnegie (Exit 65) interchange.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Parkway West Bridge Inspection Saturday in Scott Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.