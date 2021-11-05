Road Closure on Wylie Avenue Between Jefferson Avenue and Allison Avenue

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a road closure on Wylie Avenue between Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) and Allison Avenue located in the City of Washington, Washington County. The closures will begin on Friday, November 5 at 8 pm and will remain closed until Monday, November 8 at 6 pm.

A marked detour will be in place:

Westbound: From East Wylie to Jefferson Avenue use Interstate 70 Westbound ON ramp to Interstate 70 Exit 16, left on Sheffield Street, left on Interstate 70 Eastbound ramp, to Exit 17 to Jefferson Avenue.

Eastbound: From Jefferson Avenue to East Wylie use Interstate 70 Eastbound ON ramp to Exit 19 Murtland Avenue, Interstate 70 Westbound to Exit 17 OFF ramp to Jefferson Avenue.

