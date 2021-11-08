Arizona College of Nursing and the National Black Nurses Association Award Scholarships Valued up to $135,000
We are honored to award these scholarships with NBNA and help these nursing students achieve their educational dreams”PHOENIX , AZ, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing and the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) today announced the recipients of a scholarship program valued up to $135,000 in tuition and fees towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree at Arizona College of Nursing.
Melissa Georges is the recipient of a full-tuition scholarship valued up to $90,000 in tuition and fees towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree at Arizona College of Nursing. Georges, a first-generation college student from a family of ten, has known she wanted to be a nurse since childhood. Georges is currently enrolled at AZ College of Nursing in Fort Lauderdale and plans to graduate in April 2022. She is also an active member of her NBNA chapter, is the president of the National Student Association of her campus and serves as a peer mentor for other nursing students
Dallas resident, Moira Kirk, is the recipient of a partial-tuition scholarship valued up to $45,000 in tuition and fees towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree at Arizona College of Nursing. Kirk is also a first-generation college student realizing a family dream to complete her degree. Once Kirk establishes her nursing career, she hopes to start her own scholarship fund for other low-income students dreaming of a nursing career.
“NBNA is delighted to be working with Arizona College of Nursing to provide this scholarship program to these exemplary students”, said Dr. Martha A. Dawson, President, National Black Nursing Association. “Our scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence inside and outside of the classroom as they pursue their dreams of becoming a nurse. NBNA is committed to developing the next generation of black nurses and this annual program will help provide pathways for future nursing leaders.”
As part of an ongoing collaboration, Arizona College of Nursing and NBNA created the annual scholarship program to support minority students who have been traditionally underserved in nursing. Two scholarships were awarded to pursue a BSN degree. Scholarship applicants were required to have a minimum GPA of 3.50, write an essay, provide reference letters and demonstrate a commitment to community service.
“We are honored to award these scholarships and help these students achieve their educational dreams,” said Nick Mansour, President, Arizona College of Nursing. “These recipients are exemplary of the type of student this scholarship program set out to support and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for Melissa and Moira.”
The partnership between Arizona College of Nursing and the National Black Nurses Association extends beyond the scholarship. Arizona College of Nursing pays the local and national dues for Core Nursing students interested in joining NBNA enrolled at the College. Some of the membership benefits of NBNA include opportunities for professional development, networking, and leadership positions. This program is available to Core Nursing students at all nine of the school’s dedicated nursing campuses.
About National Black Nurses Association
Founded in 1971, the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) is a professional organization representing 308,000 African American registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, and nursing students in 111 chapters and 34 states. The NBNA mission is “to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health.” NBNA chapters offer voluntary hours providing health education and screenings to community residents in collaboration with community-based partners, including faith-based organizations, civic, fraternal, hospitals, and schools of nursing. For more information, visit nbna.org
About Arizona College of Nursing
Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives
through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 10 campuses across 7 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu
