Maine DOE Update – November 5, 2021

The Maine Department of Education is currently seeking prospective, impartial individuals to be assigned to facilitate IEP (Individualized Education Plan) meetings. Facilitators are assigned to cases on a rotating basis, where there is no conflict of interest. These individuals are neither members of the IEP team, nor involved in the determinations of a meeting. In mid-December, facilitators will participate in training provided by the Department. | More

The application window for the 2022-2023 cohort of U.S. Department of Education’s School Ambassador Fellowship opens Friday, October 15, 2021. The application portal will be open for application submissions through Friday, January 14, 2022. | More

On Tuesday November 2, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its first meeting hosted by the Department of Education. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with Maine School Superintendent’s Association (MSSA) is thrilled to announce that Maine’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year is Christopher Howell, Superintendent of Schools for RSU 14. | More

The CDC has recently recommended 5 to 11 year old children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering a way for parents to protect their children and families from COVID-19 infection. Join MECAP for a forum featuring Maine pediatricians as they share information about children and the COVID-19 vaccine and give advice on what to consider when making the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19. There will be time for questions from the audience. | More

With authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), is sponsoring a competition for videos made by and featuring Maine children encouraging other children to get vaccinated. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to thank four Maine educators who recently participated in the recent Multi-State Alternate Assessment (MSAA) Bias/Sensitivity Passage Review. The MSAA is Maine’s alternate assessment for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. As a partner in the MSAA Consortium, Maine participates in the ongoing development cycle of these assessments. This participation ensures that Maine continues to strive toward increasing higher outcomes for students with cognitive disabilities, in preparation for a broad array of post-secondary opportunities. | More

Region Two School of Applied Technology, Maine Association of Career and Technical Education (MACTE), and the Maine Department of Education are proud to announce that Amber Sloat has been named Maine 2021 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year. | More

On Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 255 will have their second meeting. The meeting will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded. On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 386 will have their second meeting. The meeting will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded. | More

The week of November 8-12 is celebrated nationally as School Psychology Week, a time for schools and communities to celebrate and appreciate the important work school psychologists and other educators do to help all students thrive. | More

Due to popular demand, another session has been planned for December! This opportunity is two half-day interactive sessions that are relevant for staff working remotely or in-school. | More

Looking for ways to connect your students with national issues and events through a local lens? Three Maine agencies have partnered to create “primary source sets,” themed packets of images, documents, artifacts, and sound recordings that open a window into Maine’s past. | More

