St. Albans // Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204422
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/5/21 @ approximately 1300hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Leon Walls
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VICTIM: Christian Howard
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/5/21, at approximately 1300hrs, Troopers received a report of a neighbor dispute in Bakersfield VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that during this dispute, Walls threatened bodily injury to Howard. Walls was cited to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/6/21 at 0830hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 0830hrs
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993