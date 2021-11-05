Submit Release
St. Albans // Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 21A204422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/5/21 @ approximately 1300hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Leon Walls                                               

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Christian Howard

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/5/21, at approximately 1300hrs, Troopers received a report of a neighbor dispute in Bakersfield VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that during this dispute, Walls threatened bodily injury to Howard. Walls was cited to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/6/21 at 0830hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 0830hrs            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

