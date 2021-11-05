Reverse Polarity SMA Waterproof And Tamper Proof Cable Assemblies Create Durable Option
Amphenol RF expands portfolio with IP67 RP-SMA to ultraminiature AMC connectors on micro coax cable configurations ideal for use in outdoor applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce waterproof IP67 rated and tamper-resistant cable assemblies designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable. These cable assemblies are designed using a reverse polarity SMA connector on one end and feature the ultraminiature AMC connector on the other. Reverse polarity (RP) SMA’s are a variation of the popular SMA. This ultraminiature assembly is intended for use in applications where systems may be compromised through exposure to the elements or external tampering providing strong protection against both.
This cable assembly configuration operates at 50 ohms and utilizes the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. The front-mount bulkhead RP-SMA jack can be fastened on the inside of the panel or enclosure to provide additional security for sensitive systems. The 1.13 mm micro coax cable provides additional flexibility for installation needs, as well as an ultraminiature mated connection for small spaces and crowded PBCs.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67 products are suited for a number of applications including outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.
Learn more: IP67 RP-SMA to AMC Cable Assemblies
