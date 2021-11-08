Workstations and Clusters with AMD MI200 GPUs Engineered by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just announced workstations and clusters with AMD’s latest Instinct MI200-series GPUs.

Our HPC technology integrated with these accelerators and AMD EPYC processors delivers incredible performance.” — Nor-Tech Executive VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, just announced workstations and clusters with AMD’s latest Instinct MI200-series GPUs.

These GPUs deliver significant computational power for HPC, AI and Deep Learning. When paired with the ROCm 5.0 software ecosystem and integrated into Nor-Tech workstations and clusters, this technology accelerates time to solution that competitors cannot match.

With as much as a 4x advantage in HPC performance compared to competitive GPUs, the MI200 accelerator is the first data center GPU to deliver 383 teraflops of theoretical mixed precision FP16 performance to fuel the convergence of HPC and AI. AMD MI200 features include:

• 2nd Gen AMD CDNA architecture purpose-built to drive discoveries at Exascale for HPC and AI workloads.

• World’s fastest accelerator, the AMD Instinct MI250X, delivers up to 47.9 TFLOPs peak theoretical double precision (FP64) HPC performance and up to 383 TFLOPS peak theoretical half-precision (FP16) AI performance.

• 2nd Gen Matrix Core Technology enables the AMD Instinct MI250X to deliver up to 95.7 TFLOPS peak theoretical double precision (FP64 Matrix) performance.

• With 128GB high speed HBM2e memory, the AMD Instinct MI250 and 250X deliver an industry-leading 3.2 TB/s peak theoretical memory bandwidth supporting the most data intensive workloads.

• Engineered as multi-chip GPU packaging to deliver leading performance efficiency and memory throughput.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “The AMD MI-series Instinct accelerators are an option that is proving very beneficial for our clients. Our HPC technology integrated with these accelerators and AMD EPYC processors delivers incredible performance.”

For more information, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hybrid-gpu-solutions-from-nor-tech/amdinstinct/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com.

