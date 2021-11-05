ADOT Selects final Sonoran Corridor route in Pima County

Following several years of study, technical analysis and input from communities and stakeholders, the Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47 mile corridor through Pima County. The Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD), which was released Friday, Nov. 5, identifies the selected corridor, which stretches between Interstates 19 and 10, south of the Tucson International Airport in Pima County.

A continuous, access-controlled transportation corridor between I-19 and I-10 would:

Improve access to future activity centers

Improve regional mobility

Improve connectivity

Integrate the region’s transportation network

Address existing and future population and economic growth

Provide an alternative to avoid congestion on I-10 and I-19

The combined Tier 1 Final EIS/ROD, along with its supporting documentation, is available on the study’s website at azdot.gov/sonorancorridor. In addition, hard copies of the combined Tier 1 Final EIS/ROD document are also available for viewing at the following locations during normal business hours:

Southcentral District Office - 1221 S. 2nd St. Tucson. Please call to make an appointment. Phone: 520.388.4200

Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701 520.594.5500

Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Dr. Green Valley. Phone: 520.594.5295

Sahuarita Town Clerk’s Office, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Phone: 520.822-8801

Subsequent Tier 2 environmental and engineering studies would need to be conducted as part of the NEPA process to further refine the selected 1,500-foot Sonoran Corridor to identify a recommended 400-foot freeway alignment and identify planned interchange locations and other project elements.

The Final Tier 1 EIS includes a phased implementation plan with preliminary recommendations for how the Sonoran Corridor could move forward into Tier 2 studies. The phased implementation plan includes smaller segments of the selected corridor alternative that may advance as separate, independent projects. These studies, which are not yet funded, would include additional analysis and more opportunities for public review and comment.

For more information about the Sonoran Corridor Study or to view the project fact sheet, please visit azdot.gov/sonorancorridor

General comments or questions about the study can be submitted to ADOT through the following methods:

Online: azdot.gov/sonorancorridor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1.855.712.8530

Mail: c/o ADOT Communications – Sonoran Corridor, 1221 S. 2nd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713