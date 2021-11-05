Global Entrepreneurship Week: Nov. 8-14

Oklahoma is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) November 8-14, 2020. Global Entrepreneurship Week is a collection of tens of thousands of events, activities and competitions each November that inspire millions to explore their potential as an entrepreneur while fostering connections and increasing collaboration within their ecosystems. To celebrate, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce is encouraging Oklahoma start-ups and entrepreneurs to participate in the following events:

36 Degrees North GEW Events | November 8-20 36 Degrees North is hosting a comprehensive schedule of events for GEW. Most of these events will be virtual, including a livestream from Rise of the Rest on Nov. 19.

Launch OKC Metro: GEW Speed Networking The Globe | November Join the OKC Metro community for Speed Networking the Globe as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week. Launch OKC Metro and its partners are applying the theory of speed dating to networking for careers. A key component to succeeding in business is through networking – discovering new partnerships and possibilities. The hard part is figuring out how. This event is free and limited to 25 people.

Ada Jobs Foundation GEW Events | November The Ada Jobs Foundation is hosting events on Monday, November 16 and Wednesday, November 18 to connect Oklahoma entrepreneurs to resources and success stories.

OU Price College of Business Entrepreneurship Expo | November The third annual OU Entrepreneurship Expo will be virtual and entirely online in 2020. Expo is a public exhibition for students, local business owners, and entrepreneurs of all ages to exhibit their products and services. Each applicant will share a video describing their business. Selected videos will be publicly shared on the OU Expo YouTube Channel for each division. A panel of judges will select the best from each division to be highlighted on the final awards ceremony.

OK Catalyst Innovation Day | November Innovation Day is a collaboration with OK Catalyst and the Air Force Sustainment Center headquartered at Tinker AFB. Our goal is to connect 20 hi-tech companies and AFSC’s Production Engineers to discuss how they can better accomplish their mission with innovative solutions.

Women Entrepreneurship Day | November Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization is a movement to empower, celebrate and support women in business worldwide. Hear from numerous speakers and learn about efforts to alleviate poverty by empowering, celebrating and supporting women in business worldwide.

Thunder Launch Pad Demo Day | November In partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder, StitchCrew selects startups and helps them get in the best possible shape to launch and grow their companies. On Nov. 19, Thunder Launch Pad will host its virtual Demo Day for Batch 6 featuring Chad Richison as keynote and then pitches from 10 great startups.