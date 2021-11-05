Ed Fitzgerald Joins The Savings Bank as Vice President - Commercial Lender
Ed Fitzgerald has joined The Savings Bank as Vice President - Commercial Lender. Ed's new appointment marks his return to the Bank, having served in the same capacity from 2008 to 2012.
— Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank
Ed brings nearly 20 years of commercial lending experience, in a relationship management role, to The Savings Bank. Most recently, he worked for another community bank, where he was responsible for developing and managing the expansion of the bank’s commercial portfolio, and managing intake and cross-departmental coordination of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Over the years, Ed has been involved with financing investment real estate – both mixed-use, multifamily, and commercial – and construction and development, as well as small business lending, primarily in northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
In addition to his commercial lending role, Ed’s prior work assignments have included wealth management roles.
Ed received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst Isenberg School of Management, and his MBA, Management and Finance from Northeastern University. He and his wife, Gabriella, reside in North Andover.
“The Savings Bank is pleased that Ed has re-joined us as a Vice President and as a member of the Commercial Lending Department,” Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank said. “We look forward to having Ed on the TSB team again and wish him every success in this new position.”
