Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,849 in the last 365 days.

Ed Fitzgerald Joins The Savings Bank as Vice President - Commercial Lender

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank

We look forward to having Ed on the TSB team again and wish him every success in this new position.”
— Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank
WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Fitzgerald has joined The Savings Bank as Vice President - Commercial Lender. Ed’s new appointment marks his return to the Bank, having served in the same capacity from 2008 to 2012.
Ed brings nearly 20 years of commercial lending experience, in a relationship management role, to The Savings Bank. Most recently, he worked for another community bank, where he was responsible for developing and managing the expansion of the bank’s commercial portfolio, and managing intake and cross-departmental coordination of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Over the years, Ed has been involved with financing investment real estate – both mixed-use, multifamily, and commercial – and construction and development, as well as small business lending, primarily in northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
In addition to his commercial lending role, Ed’s prior work assignments have included wealth management roles.
Ed received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst Isenberg School of Management, and his MBA, Management and Finance from Northeastern University. He and his wife, Gabriella, reside in North Andover.
“The Savings Bank is pleased that Ed has re-joined us as a Vice President and as a member of the Commercial Lending Department,” Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank said. “We look forward to having Ed on the TSB team again and wish him every success in this new position.”

Karen Benedetti
The Savings Bank
+ +1 7814865257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ed Fitzgerald Joins The Savings Bank as Vice President - Commercial Lender

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.