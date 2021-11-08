New Financial Literacy Standards Incorporated in PersonalFinanceLab’s Curriculum

PersonalFinanceLab’s integrated curriculum is among the first financial literacy providers to follow the new and unified set of financial literacy standards.

What topics need the most emphasis in a financial literacy course? Educators around the United States and Canada have struggled with this for 30 years, but a new set of unified National Standards jointly by the Council for Economic Education (CEE) and the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy have taken a major new step in helping teachers standardize what should be the key concepts.As a financial literacy learning resource provider, PersonalFinanceLab's integrated curriculum is among the first financial literacy providers to follow the new and unified set of financial literacy standards through its most recent update to its interactive games and lesson library.Kevin Smith, the Director of Product Development at Stock-Trak, shares how the company values this cohesive approach to financial literacy standards."Everything we do at StockTrak and PersonalFinanceLab emphasizes making teaching financial literacy easier for teachers and more engaging for students. We have spoken with so many teachers and curriculum developers that struggle to navigate competing sets of standards, and applaud Jump$tart and the Council for Economic Education for working together at the highest levels to provide consistent guidance nation-wide." Smith said."We revamp our curriculum offerings every semester to align with teachers' latest needs, and are proud to be one of the first providers to fully align with the new national recommendations."The new financial literacy standards are organized around six main topic areas. These include: employment and income, spending and saving, investing, managing debt and credit, financial decision-making, and managing risk and insurance.PersonalFinanceLab's 300+ customizable lessons and interactive games make it easy for teachers to provide all the educational resources they need. The personal budgeting game and virtual stock market game then bring these concepts to life so students can practice these skills before graduation.Educators can preview how PersonalFinanceLab's resources align with the National Standards at https://www.personalfinancelab.com/standards-alignment/national/personal-finance/ About Stock-Trak and PersonalFinanceLab.comPersonalFinanceLab.com is a web-based experiential learning tool designed for personal finance, economics, business, social studies, and math classes at the middle and high school grade levels. It is the property of Stock-Trak, Inc., the world's leading provider of web-based financial simulations for the higher education market and financial services industry.