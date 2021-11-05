Better Health Works To Improve Life For Those Living With An Ostomy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Health, a medical provider working to modernize the medical supply industry, affirms its commitment to improving the daily lives of those living with an Ostomy. The company provides products and education for those with a Colostomy, Urostomy, and an Ileostomy.
Better Health is a new type of healthcare provider offering an end-to-end chronic condition care solution, bundling peer-support, education, telehealth and home delivery of medical supplies. It helps its members discover and purchase the best medical equipment and supplies to address their underlying chronic conditions and provides additional support and education, offering a personalized chronic condition management solution at home.
A colstomy is a surgically created opening of the colon (large intestine) which results in a stoma. A colostomy is created when a portion of the colon or the rectum is removed and the remaining colon is brought to the abdominal wall. It may further be defined by the portion of the colon involved and/or its permanence.
A urostomy is a general term for a surgical procedure which diverts urine away from a diseased or defective bladder. The ileal or cecal conduit procedures are the most common urostomies. Either a section at the end of the small bowel (ileum) or at the beginning of the large intestine (cecum) is surgically removed and relocated as a passageway (conduit) for urine to pass from the kidneys to the outside of the body through a stoma. It may include removal of the diseased bladder.
An ileostomy is a surgically created opening from the ileum, the lowest part of the small intestine. The intestine is brought through the abdominal wall to form a stoma. Ileostomies may be temporary or permanent, and may involve removal of all or part of the colon.
Typical ostomy supplies include (but are not limited to):
- Pouches (pouch system) (One-piece or two-piece pouches)
- Skin barriers (wafers, ostomy barriers, flanges, etc.)
- Pouch clips
- Catheters
- Stoma powder
- Stoma paste
- Skin wipes
- Ostomy deodorants
- Ostomy belts and covers
Better Health's solution has already achieved great results for populations with ostomies and chronic urological conditions. A recent study by the company shows 64% of participants who went through Better Health’s peer coaching program reduced their utilization of care (e.g., doctor or hospital visits) and 47% saw an improvement in their mental health scores. The company offers various ostomy supplies, ostomy education, webinars, YouTube videos, and 1 on 1 peer coaching. The company is also a contributor to Ostomy101, an industry leading app designed to help answer ostomy questions.
Co-founded by Naama Stauber Breckler and Adam Breckler, Better Health is a new type of healthcare provider offering an end-to-end chronic condition care solution, bundling peer-support, education, telehealth, and home delivery of medical supplies. Better Health currently operates in 46 states and its services are covered by insurance for more than 81M lives across the country. Its insurance partners include Medicare, Medicaid, Oscar Health, Multiplan, and Humana, among other payers. For more information, visit: https://joinbetter.com/
Steven Lockhart
