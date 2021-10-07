Better Health Partners With Ostomy 101 To Expand Educational Reach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Health, a comprehensive chronic condition management platform, today announced a new partnership with Ostomy101, to expand its efforts to meet the ostomy patients where they are and how they want to be met.
“We are pleased to announce our commitment to Ostomy101 as a major sponsor of their website and app, which reaches thousands of people who live with an ostomy each month,” noted Naama Stauber-Breckler, CEO of Better Health. “The partnership is a great opportunity to share the resources, videos, blogs, and great content we have been putting together over the last year to serve ostomates.”
Better Health offers a convenient way for people to find ostomy supplies, including ostomy barriers, ostomy bags, adhesive removers, skin protectants, ostomy rings and strips, barrier strips and more. The company offers trusted product recommendations, peer coaching and expert content so ostomates never feel lost or alone.
“We are a nonprofit organization run by ostomates for ostomates,” stated Dawnette Meredith, CEO of Ostomy101. “People living with an ostomy can download our convenient app at: https://www.ostomy101.com/. The app provides explanations about surgeries, ostomy education videos, access to telemedicine appointments with a WOCN nurse, ostomy lifestyle videos, blogs, podcasts, and information from both manufacturers and suppliers. Better Health has agreed to share their content and we are thrilled to offer it to help our visitors gain the skills and education they need to manage their Ostomy.”
Better Health recognized the lack of information for those who receive ostomy surgeries. “Your life can radically change when you are told you need to have ostomy surgery. You don’t know the right questions to ask, which makes it even harder to get the answers you need,” continued Stauber-Breckler. “We’re here to help, take away the fear, and help you to live confidently.”
About Better Health
Better Health (www.joinbetter.com) is working to digitize and modernize the antiquated medical supplies industry. More than 80 million Americans use medical supplies in their homes on a regular basis. Our aim is to bring greater transparency and choice to our customers by offering an end-to-end care solution - bundling clinical consultation, member education, insurance management, and home delivery. Better Health - San Francisco, CA.
About Ostomy101
Ostomy 101 Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering & equipping Ostomy Patients WORLDWIDE. Ostomy 101 Inc. is a no cost solution used by Clinicians to reinforce clinical teaching, empower & Inspire patients, reduce clinic workload, reduce hospital readmission and limit ER visits. For more information visit: https://www.ostomy101.com/
