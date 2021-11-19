Groups360 Announces Over a Million Guest Rooms on GroupSync for Instant Group Booking
Event organizers can now access 1,020,800 group guest rooms across 6,500 hotel properties worldwideNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groups360 today announced that meeting and event planners can book group rooms instantly at over 6,500 participating hotel locations from independent properties to branded hotels such as Hilton, IHG, and Omni. Properties in 1,100 markets offer over 1,000,000 rooms for sale each night through GroupSync Marketplace, Groups360’s solution for booking meetings and events. GroupSync Marketplace provides instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process providing direct access to nearly 200,000 hotels, and housing solutions.
“GroupSync Marketplace is reshaping the hospitality industry in a way that makes booking groups simple, transparent, and efficient for both hotels and event planners,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. “Planners and hoteliers alike see the value that pricing, inventory availability, and instant booking brings to the booking process. Given our rapid adoption, we now offer group planners availability and instant booking opportunities for over a million rooms on GroupSync.”
GroupSync is the only place where event planners can evaluate real-time inventory availability for guest rooms and event space prior to booking room blocks online or sending an RFP.
GroupSync Engage, the company’s omni-channel group distribution platform, expects to have approximately 45,000 of the nearly 200,000 RFP-connected properties in GroupSync equipped to offer online group booking in the coming months. Recently, Accor announced the launch of GroupSync instant group booking for rooms and meeting space at Accor’s 5,200 properties worldwide.
About Groups360
Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company’s integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space.
Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.
