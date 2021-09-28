TFE Hotels to Launch Groups360’s GroupSync Optimize Gifting Platform
GroupSync’s online voucher sales platform simplifies the bundling of guest experiences to drive revenue for TFE Hotels across Australia and New Zealand.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groups360 announced today that Australian-based TFE Hotels, will launch GroupSync™, a cloud-based technology solution for hoteliers to offer vouchers and experience gifting sales in time for the 2021 festive season.
“We are excited to partner with TFE Hotels — who operates leading hotel brands including A by Adina, Adina Apartment Hotels, Quincy Melbourne, Vibe Hotels, Rendezvous and Travelodge Hotels across Australia and New Zealand and Adina Hotels in Europe,” said Steven Hopkinson, SVP of Sales for EMEA & APAC for Groups360. “GroupSync will provide key technology tools to enhance TFE’s ability to package and market unique guest experiences such as staycations, or room and amenity packages to both guests and businesses wanting to offer the gift of memorable experiences.”
TFE is scheduled to launch their voucher system in early November.
“We are dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and this platform will allow for a more seamless customer journey,” said TFE Hotels’ Director of Revenue, Marit Connell. “Investing in technology that automates and simplifies packaging and voucher-giving allows us to focus on delivering world-class customer service and experiences.”
GroupSync Optimize allows TFE Hotels to capture immediate income by selling vouchers and gift certificates to corporate and leisure guests who book rooms, F&B, amenities and wedding packages through a hotel-branded website. Voucher redemption is easily trackable, making accounting simple for both the hotel and guests.
About Groups360
Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company’s integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners and guests, and optimize hotel revenue. GroupSync also equips event planners to search and shop hotels worldwide, to book rooms and space directly, online, or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space.
Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.
About TFE Hotels
TFE Hotels is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels including A by Adina, Adina, Vibe Hotels, Quincy, Travelodge Hotels, Rendezvous and Collection by TFE Hotels. Properties are located in Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and New Zealand. For more information, visit TFEHotels.com.
Hal Hassall
Groups360
+1 615-972-5119
hal.hassall@groups360.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn