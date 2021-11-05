McLaughlin Run Road Roundabout Project Enters the Next Phase of Work in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the next phase of the McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) roundabout project in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, November 5 weather permitting.

Starting at 5 p.m. today, Friday November 5, Lesnett Road will be unrestricted at the intersection of McLaughlin Run Road as crews enter the next phase of the McLaughlin Run Road roundabout project. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained in each direction as four temporary traffic signals will be utilized to guide motorists through the intersection. The decrease from six temporary signals down to four, will allow traffic to cycle through the intersection at a faster rate. This configuration is expected to last through early spring 2022.

Crews will work to build an arch culvert on Lesnett Road and continue to construct a new sewer line across McLaughlin Run Road.

The $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and McMillan Road/Lesnett Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers and temporary traffic signals will be used to guide motorists through the work zone as needed. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. Phases one through five will occur in 2021, followed by a winter hiatus. The remaining phases will begin in the early spring of 2022. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022. Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #