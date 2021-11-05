Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,860 in the last 365 days.

President Biden Issues Proclamation Requiring Noncitizen Entrants to the United States To Be Vaccinated

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 25, 2021, President Biden revoked prior country by country restrictions on admission to the United States by noncitizens and replaced them with a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for air travelers to the United States. The new requirement goes into effect on November 8, 2021.

The White Fact Sheet and the CDC Technical Instructions place an obligation on airlines to confirm that a legitimate source issued the vaccination record of each traveler and to determine if the traveler’s vaccinations meet the CDC definition of full vaccination.

“While the goal of loosening up restrictions on admission is a good one, October 25, 2021, to November 8, 2021, is not much time. How in such a short period airlines will have a workable system in place to be able to determine legitimate from illegitimate vaccination records from so many different countries is the question,” said Stewart Rabinowitz of the Dallas Frisco law firm of Rabinowitz and Rabinowitz, P.C.

As to land and ferry border crossings, also starting on November 8, 2021, essential and nonessential workers can seek admission to the United States if they are fully vaccinated by vaccines approved by or accepted by the FDA and vaccines listed through the WHO. Such travelers will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination and state verbally the reason for their travel.

There are exceptions to the vaccine requirements, including for children under 18, for persons for whom vaccinations are medically inappropriate, for U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, immigrants arriving with immigrant visas, diplomats, sea crew members and others.

To learn more, talk to a Dallas immigration lawyer at Rabinowitz & Rabinowitz, P.C.
https://www.rabinowitzrabinowitz.com/

Jason Bland
Law Firm Newswire
+1 8136003017
email us here

You just read:

President Biden Issues Proclamation Requiring Noncitizen Entrants to the United States To Be Vaccinated

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.