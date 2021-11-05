President Biden Issues Proclamation Requiring Noncitizen Entrants to the United States To Be Vaccinated
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 25, 2021, President Biden revoked prior country by country restrictions on admission to the United States by noncitizens and replaced them with a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for air travelers to the United States. The new requirement goes into effect on November 8, 2021.
The White Fact Sheet and the CDC Technical Instructions place an obligation on airlines to confirm that a legitimate source issued the vaccination record of each traveler and to determine if the traveler’s vaccinations meet the CDC definition of full vaccination.
“While the goal of loosening up restrictions on admission is a good one, October 25, 2021, to November 8, 2021, is not much time. How in such a short period airlines will have a workable system in place to be able to determine legitimate from illegitimate vaccination records from so many different countries is the question,” said Stewart Rabinowitz of the Dallas Frisco law firm of Rabinowitz and Rabinowitz, P.C.
As to land and ferry border crossings, also starting on November 8, 2021, essential and nonessential workers can seek admission to the United States if they are fully vaccinated by vaccines approved by or accepted by the FDA and vaccines listed through the WHO. Such travelers will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination and state verbally the reason for their travel.
There are exceptions to the vaccine requirements, including for children under 18, for persons for whom vaccinations are medically inappropriate, for U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, immigrants arriving with immigrant visas, diplomats, sea crew members and others.
To learn more, talk to a Dallas immigration lawyer at Rabinowitz & Rabinowitz, P.C.
https://www.rabinowitzrabinowitz.com/
Jason Bland
The White Fact Sheet and the CDC Technical Instructions place an obligation on airlines to confirm that a legitimate source issued the vaccination record of each traveler and to determine if the traveler’s vaccinations meet the CDC definition of full vaccination.
“While the goal of loosening up restrictions on admission is a good one, October 25, 2021, to November 8, 2021, is not much time. How in such a short period airlines will have a workable system in place to be able to determine legitimate from illegitimate vaccination records from so many different countries is the question,” said Stewart Rabinowitz of the Dallas Frisco law firm of Rabinowitz and Rabinowitz, P.C.
As to land and ferry border crossings, also starting on November 8, 2021, essential and nonessential workers can seek admission to the United States if they are fully vaccinated by vaccines approved by or accepted by the FDA and vaccines listed through the WHO. Such travelers will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination and state verbally the reason for their travel.
There are exceptions to the vaccine requirements, including for children under 18, for persons for whom vaccinations are medically inappropriate, for U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, immigrants arriving with immigrant visas, diplomats, sea crew members and others.
To learn more, talk to a Dallas immigration lawyer at Rabinowitz & Rabinowitz, P.C.
https://www.rabinowitzrabinowitz.com/
Jason Bland
Law Firm Newswire
+1 8136003017
email us here